Extra Space Stor Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $80.61. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 113,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Extra Space Stor have traded between the current low of $80.61 and a high of $124.46 and are now at $84.49. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Extra Space Stor has overhead space with shares priced $84.49, or 10.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $94.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $107.48 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $110.61.

Extra Space Storage Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, develops, and redevelops professionally managed self-storage properties.

