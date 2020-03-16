Expeditors Intl: New 52-Week Low Set Today (EXPD)

Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) traded today at a new 52-week low of $59.27. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 70,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is a global logistics company. The Company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, vendor consolidation, customs clearance, marine insurance, distribution, and other international logistics services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Expeditors Intl have traded between the current low of $59.27 and a high of $81.64 and are now at $61.66. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Potential upside of 12.0% exists for Expeditors Intl, based on a current level of $61.66 and analysts' average consensus price target of $69.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $73.57 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $73.88.

