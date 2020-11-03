Expedia Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $79.12. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 316,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3 million shares.

Expedia Group, Inc. provides online travel services for leisure and small business travelers. The Company offers a wide range of travel shopping and reservation services, as well as provides real-time access to schedule, pricing, and availability information for airlines, hotels, and car rental companies. Expedia Group serves customers worldwide.

Expedia Inc has overhead space with shares priced $80.06, or 41.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $137.30. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $108.09 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $120.72.

Over the past year, Expedia Inchas traded in a range of $79.12 to $144.00 and are now at $80.06. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

