Exelixis Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (EXEL)

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $15.46 on a volume of 529K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Exelixis Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.50 and a 52-week low of $10.04 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $15.71 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Exelixis Inc on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.20. Since that call, shares of Exelixis Inc have fallen 20.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.