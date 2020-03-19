Eversource Energ Crosses Below its 10-day MA (ES)

Today, shares of Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $86.29 on a volume of 203K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eversource Energ have traded between a low of $69.78 and a high of $99.42 and are now at $78.89, which is 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.02% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Eversource Energ. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Eversource Energ in search of a potential trend change.