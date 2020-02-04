E*Trade Financia Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (ETFC)

E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $32.39 on a volume of 558K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, E*Trade Financia share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.76 and a high of $57.30 and are now at $33.02, 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

