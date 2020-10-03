Estee Lauder Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (EL)

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $187.65 on a volume of 207K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Estee Lauder share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $220.42 and a 52-week low of $155.51 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $182.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Estee Lauder and will alert subscribers who have EL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.