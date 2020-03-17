Essex Property: New 52-Week Low Set Today (ESS)

Essex Property (NYSE:ESS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $219.75. So far today approximately 76,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 490,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Essex Property share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $219.75 and a high of $333.92 and are now at $228.72. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 0.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

Essex Property (NYSE:ESS) has potential upside of 13.5% based on a current price of $228.72 and analysts' consensus price target of $259.63. Essex Property shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $304.57 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $309.82.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust company. The Company specializes in acquiring, developing, and managing multifamily residential properties. Essex has ownership interests in residential properties and commercial properties located in the States of California and Washington.

