Equity Residenti: The Losing Streak Continues (EQR)

Shares of Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR) traded today at $60.85, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 493,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Equity Residenti has overhead space with shares priced $61.91, or 5.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $65.74. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $81.38 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $82.28.

Equity Residenti share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $89.55 and the current low of $60.85 and are currently at $61.91 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 0.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Trust acquires, develops, and manages apartment complexes in the United States.

