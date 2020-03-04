Equity Lifestyle Crosses Below its 10-day MA (ELS)

Today, shares of Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $52.67 on a volume of 201K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Equity Lifestyle has traded in a range of $41.97 to $277.84 and is now at $52.55, 25% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

