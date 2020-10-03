Equity Commonwea: New 52-Week Low Set Today (EQC)

Shares of Equity Commonwea (NYSE:EQC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.74. Approximately 156,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 504,000 shares.

Equity Commonwea share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.95 and the current low of $29.74 and are currently at $30.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Equity Commonwea (NYSE:EQC) has potential upside of 11.6% based on a current price of $30.24 and analysts' consensus price target of $33.75. Equity Commonwea shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.54 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $32.81.

Equity Commonwealth is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns office buildings located in Central Business District and suburban areas of major metropolitan markets in the United States, and has a large concentration of properties leased to the U.S. Government and medical related tenants. Equity Commonwealth also owns industrial lands in Hawaii.

