Equity Commonwea: The Losing Streak Continues (EQC)

Equity Commonwea (NYSE:EQC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $27.65. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 148,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 588,000 shares.

Equity Commonwealth is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns office buildings located in Central Business District and suburban areas of major metropolitan markets in the United States, and has a large concentration of properties leased to the U.S. Government and medical related tenants. Equity Commonwealth also owns industrial lands in Hawaii.

Equity Commonwea (NYSE:EQC) has potential upside of 18.3% based on a current price of $28.53 and analysts' consensus price target of $33.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.45 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $32.78.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Equity Commonwea have traded between the current low of $27.65 and a high of $34.95 and are now at $28.53. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

