Equity Commonwea Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (EQC)

Equity Commonwea (NYSE:EQC) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $30.50 on a volume of 131K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Equity Commonwea has traded in a range of $27.62 to $34.95 and is now at $32.23, 17% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 0.59% lower over the past week, respectively.

