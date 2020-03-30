MySmarTrend
Eog Resources Crosses Below its 10-day MA (EOG)

Written on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:33am
By Amy Schwartz

Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $35.03 on a volume of 306K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Eog Resources has traded in a range of $27.00 to $107.89 and is now at $34.60, 28% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Eog Resources. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Eog Resources in search of a potential trend change.

