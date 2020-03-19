Entergy Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) traded today at $77.59, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 178,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.8 million shares.

There is potential upside of 7.8% for shares of Entergy Corp based on a current price of $79.14 and an average consensus analyst price target of $85.35. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $115.01 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $123.60.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company that is primarily focused on electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company delivers electricity to utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy also owns and operates nuclear plants in the northern United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Entergy Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $77.59 and a high of $135.55 and are now at $79.14. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 1.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

