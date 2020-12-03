Enersys: The Losing Streak Continues (ENS)
Enersys (NYSE:ENS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $42.20. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 81,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 255,000 shares.
There is potential upside of 92.5% for shares of Enersys based on a current price of $42.60 and an average consensus analyst price target of $82.00. Enersys shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $66.76 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $71.32.
In the past 52 weeks, Enersys share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $42.20 and a high of $78.97 and are now at $42.60. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.
EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The Company also manufactures, markets, and distributes related products such as chargers, power equipment, and battery accessories. EnerSys provides related after-market and customer-support services for lead-acid industrial batteries.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Enersys and will alert subscribers who have ENS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: 52 week high/lows enersys
Ticker(s): ENS