Enersys: The Losing Streak Continues (ENS)

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $42.20. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 81,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 255,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 92.5% for shares of Enersys based on a current price of $42.60 and an average consensus analyst price target of $82.00. Enersys shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $66.76 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $71.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Enersys share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $42.20 and a high of $78.97 and are now at $42.60. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The Company also manufactures, markets, and distributes related products such as chargers, power equipment, and battery accessories. EnerSys provides related after-market and customer-support services for lead-acid industrial batteries.

