Energizer Holdin Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (ENR)

Today, shares of Energizer Holdin (NYSE:ENR) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $30.82 on a volume of 113K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Energizer Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.84 and a 52-week low of $26.60 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $32.40 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Energizer Holdin on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.27. Since that call, shares of Energizer Holdin have fallen 36.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.