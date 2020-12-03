Emerson Elec Co: New 52-Week Low Set Today (EMR)

Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $47.05. Approximately 275,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Emerson Elec Co have traded between the current low of $47.05 and a high of $78.38 and are now at $47.56. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures electronic and electrical equipment, software, systems, and services. The Company offers its products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide through its network power, process management, industrial automation, climate technologies, and commercial and residential solutions divisions.

Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) has potential upside of 62.4% based on a current price of $47.56 and analysts' consensus price target of $77.25. Emerson Elec Co shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $67.98 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $71.85.

