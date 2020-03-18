Emcor Group Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) traded at a new 52-week low today of $41.86. Approximately 127,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 431,000 shares.

Potential upside of 99.7% exists for Emcor Group Inc, based on a current level of $44.57 and analysts' average consensus price target of $89.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $81.14 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $84.83.

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides mechanical and electrical construction and facilities services around the world. The Company specializes in the design, installation, integration, and start-up of distribution systems for electrical power, lighting systems, and low-voltage systems such as fire and security alarms, voice and data communication, ventilation, and plumbing and piping systems.

Emcor Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.54 and the current low of $41.86 and are currently at $44.57 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 2.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

