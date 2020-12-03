Edison Intl Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $54.58. So far today approximately 78,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Edison Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.93 and the current low of $54.58 and are currently at $54.72 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 1.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 27.3% for shares of Edison Intl based on a current price of $54.72 and an average consensus analyst price target of $69.68. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $70.97 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $74.46.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities worldwide. The Company also provides capital and financial services for energy and infrastructure projects, as well as manages and sells real estate projects. Edison provides integrated energy services, utility outsourcing, and consumer products.

