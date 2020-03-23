Ecolab Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (ECL)

Shares of Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) traded today at $132.29, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 157,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Ecolab Inc. is a global provider of water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers in foodservice, food processing, hospitality, healthcare, industrial, and oil and gas markets. The Company's services include water treatments, cleaning and sanitizing solutions, pest elimination, and kitchen repair and maintenance services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ecolab Inc have traded between the current low of $132.29 and a high of $211.24 and are now at $133.71. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 1.53% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) has potential upside of 13.4% based on a current price of $133.71 and analysts' consensus price target of $151.67. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $192.74 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $194.31.

