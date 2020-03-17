Eaton Vance Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (EV)

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) traded today at a new 52-week low of $27.31. So far today approximately 115,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 689,000 shares.

Eaton Vance Corp. creates, markets, and manages mutual funds. The Company also provides management and counseling services to individual and institutional clients. Eaton Vance currently provides investment advisory or administration services to individual and institutional accounts, as well as funds.

Eaton Vance Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.79 and the current low of $27.31 and are currently at $28.15 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) has potential upside of 115.1% based on a current price of $28.15 and analysts' consensus price target of $60.56. Eaton Vance Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $44.40 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $45.12.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eaton Vance Corp and will alert subscribers who have EV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.