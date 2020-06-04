Eaton Corp Plc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (ETN)

Today, shares of Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $74.00 on a volume of 347K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Eaton Corp Plc has traded in a range of $56.42 to $105.78 and is now at $76.38, 35% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 2.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

