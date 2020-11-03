Eastman Chemical Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) traded today at $48.70, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 90,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

There is potential upside of 130.3% for shares of Eastman Chemical based on a current price of $48.89 and an average consensus analyst price target of $112.60. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $71.26 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $73.25.

Eastman Chemical share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $86.18 and the current low of $48.70 and are currently at $48.89 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 2.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

Eastman Chemical Company is an international chemical company which produces chemicals, fibers, and plastics. The Company's operations include coatings, adhesives, specialty polymers, inks, fibers, performance chemicals and intermediates, performance polymers, and specialty plastics.

