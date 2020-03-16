East West Bncrp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (EWBC)

East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $27.29. Approximately 203,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East-West Bank. The Bank is a commercial bank specializing in commercial, construction, and real estate lending, as well as financing international trade. East-West operates throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties.

There is potential upside of 156.2% for shares of East West Bncrp based on a current price of $29.91 and an average consensus analyst price target of $76.64. East West Bncrp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.55 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $44.56.

In the past 52 weeks, East West Bncrp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $27.29 and a high of $54.00 and are now at $29.91. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

