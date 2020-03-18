East West Bncrp Crosses Below its 10-day MA (EWBC)

East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $33.11 on a volume of 253K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, East West Bncrp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.29 and a high of $54.00 and are now at $32.03, 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

