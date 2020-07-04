East West Bncrp Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (EWBC)

Today, shares of East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $26.43 on a volume of 142K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, East West Bncrp has traded in a range of $22.55 to $52.97 and is now at $27.37, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of East West Bncrp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.86. Since that call, shares of East West Bncrp have fallen 42.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.