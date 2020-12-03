Dycom Inds Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Dycom Inds (NYSE:DY) traded today at $14.44, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 119,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 743,000 shares.

Dycom Inds has overhead space with shares priced $15.40, or 88.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $132.78. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.17 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.86.

Dycom Inds share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.55 and the current low of $14.44 and are currently at $15.40 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications and infrastructure industry. The Company offers engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services to telecommunications providers and electric and gas utilities, as well as underground facility locating services.

