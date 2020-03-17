Duke Realty Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (DRE)

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) traded today at $25.61, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 375,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.5 million shares.

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has potential upside of 14.4% based on a current price of $25.77 and analysts' consensus price target of $29.48. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $33.95 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $35.34.

Duke Realty Corporation owns interests in industrial, office, and medical office properties across the Southeastern, Midwestern, and Southern United States. The Company provides leasing, property and asset management, acquisition, development, construction, build-to-suit, and other related services.

Over the past year, Duke Realty Corphas traded in a range of $25.61 to $38.88 and are now at $25.77. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

