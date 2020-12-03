Duke Realty Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (DRE)

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $27.27. So far today approximately 136,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

Duke Realty Corporation owns interests in industrial, office, and medical office properties across the Southeastern, Midwestern, and Southern United States. The Company provides leasing, property and asset management, acquisition, development, construction, build-to-suit, and other related services.

Duke Realty Corp has overhead space with shares priced $27.36, or 7.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $29.48. Duke Realty Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $33.96 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $35.63.

Duke Realty Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.88 and the current low of $27.27 and are currently at $27.36 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 0.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

