Duke Energy Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (DUK)

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $66.00. So far today approximately 401,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.7 million shares.

Duke Energy Corporation is an energy company located primarily in the Americas that owns an integrated network of energy assets. The Company manages a portfolio of natural gas and electric supply, delivery, and trading businesses in the United States and Latin America.

Duke Energy Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $102.99 and the current low of $66.00 and are currently at $67.69 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Duke Energy Corp has overhead space with shares priced $67.69, or 17.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $82.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $91.69 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $94.06.

