Dte Energy Co Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $104.43. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 138,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.3 million shares.

Dte Energy Co has overhead space with shares priced $104.50, or 3.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $108.00. Dte Energy Co shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $128.45 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $128.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dte Energy Co have traded between the current low of $104.43 and a high of $135.67 and are now at $104.50. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

DTE Energy Company, a diversified energy company, develops and manages energy-related businesses and services nationwide. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in southeastern Michigan. DTE is also involved in gas pipelines and storage, unconventional gas exploration, development, and production.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dte Energy Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dte Energy Co in search of a potential trend change.