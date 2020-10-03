Dte Energy Co Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (DTE)

Today, shares of Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $115.23 on a volume of 138K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dte Energy Co have traded between the current low of $104.43 and a high of $135.67 and are now at $104.50. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

