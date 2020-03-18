Dr Horton Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (DHI)

Shares of Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) traded today at $27.61, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 670,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.6 million shares.

Dr Horton Inc has overhead space with shares priced $29.03, or 46.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $54.68. Dr Horton Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $51.24 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $55.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Dr Horton Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $27.61 and a high of $62.54 and are now at $29.03. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

D.R. Horton, Inc. constructs and sells single-family homes designed primarily for the entry-level and move-up markets. The Company operates in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southwest, and Western regions of the United States. D.R. Horton also, through its financial services operations, provide mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers.

