Dr Horton Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (DHI)

Today, shares of Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $34.96 on a volume of 920K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dr Horton Inc have traded between a low of $25.51 and a high of $62.54 and are now at $36.02, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 4.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dr Horton Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dr Horton Inc in search of a potential trend change.