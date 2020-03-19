Dover Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) traded today at a new 52-week low of $66.29. So far today approximately 67,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Potential upside of 27.5% exists for Dover Corp, based on a current level of $67.59 and analysts' average consensus price target of $86.16. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $103.55 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $110.59.

Dover Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $120.26 and the current low of $66.29 and are currently at $67.59 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 2.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

Dover Corporation manufactures a variety of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. The Company's products include material handling equipment, refuse truck bodies, tank trailers, refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, marking and coding systems, sucker rods, drill bit inserts, nozzles, swivels and breakaways, and electronic technology equipment.

