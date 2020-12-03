Dominion Energy: New 52-Week Low Set Today (D)

Shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) traded today at $71.34, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 379,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.5 million shares.

Dominion Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.14 and the current low of $71.34 and are currently at $71.51 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Dominion Energy has overhead space with shares priced $71.51, or 3.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $74.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $80.32 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $84.37.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy products. The Company offers natural gas and electric energy transmission, gathering, and storage solutions. Dominion Energy serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dominion Energy. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dominion Energy in search of a potential trend change.