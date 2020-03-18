Dominion Energy Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (D)

Today, shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $79.03 on a volume of 180K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Dominion Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.14 and a 52-week low of $67.88 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $74.50 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

