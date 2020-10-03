Dollar Tree Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (DLTR)

Today, shares of Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $82.39 on a volume of 241K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dollar Tree Inc have traded between a low of $75.56 and a high of $118.10 and are now at $86.35, which is 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

