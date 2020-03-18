Dollar General C Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (DG)

Dollar General C (NYSE:DG) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $152.58 on a volume of 177K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Dollar General C has traded in a range of $114.18 to $167.44 and is now at $148.35, 30% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 0.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

