Dish Network-A: New 52-Week Low Set Today (DISH)

Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.03. So far today approximately 485,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.2 million shares.

DISH Network Corp. provides a direct broadcast satellite subscription television, audio programming, and interactive television services to commercial and residential subscribers in the United States.

Dish Network-A has overhead space with shares priced $18.07, or 70.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $61.76. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.02 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.42.

Over the past year, Dish Network-Ahas traded in a range of $18.03 to $44.66 and are now at $18.07. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.62% lower and 2.54% lower over the past week, respectively.

