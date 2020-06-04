Dish Network-A Crosses Above its 10-day MA (DISH)

Today, shares of Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $20.23 on a volume of 830K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Dish Network-A has traded in a range of $17.09 to $44.66 and is now at $20.87, 22% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dish Network-A on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.38. Since that call, shares of Dish Network-A have fallen 49.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.