Discovery Comm-A Crosses Above its 10-day MA (DISCA)

Discovery Comm-A (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $19.66 on a volume of 825K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Discovery Comm-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.65 and a 52-week low of $17.12 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $19.97 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Discovery Comm-A on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.16. Since that call, shares of Discovery Comm-A have fallen 39.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.