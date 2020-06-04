Discovery Comm-C Crosses Above its 10-day MA (DISCK)

Discovery Comm-C (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $17.77 on a volume of 563K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Discovery Comm-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.20 and a 52-week low of $15.43 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $18.19 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Discovery Comm-C on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $28.48. Since that call, shares of Discovery Comm-C have fallen 40.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.