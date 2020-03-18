Digital Realty Crosses Below its 10-day MA (DLR)

Today, shares of Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $131.83 on a volume of 322K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Digital Realty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $110.84 and a high of $143.61 and are now at $130.05, 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.83% higher over the past week, respectively.

