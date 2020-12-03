Diamondback Ener: New 52-Week Low Set Today (FANG)

Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $22.63. Approximately 481,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.1 million shares.

Diamondback Ener share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $114.14 and the current low of $22.63 and are currently at $22.67 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

Diamondback Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company currently focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) has potential upside of 611.1% based on a current price of $22.67 and analysts' consensus price target of $161.20. Diamondback Ener shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.56 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $88.59.

