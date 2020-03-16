Diamondback Ener: The Losing Streak Continues (FANG)

Shares of Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.55. So far today approximately 385,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.6 million shares.

Over the past year, Diamondback Enerhas traded in a range of $20.55 to $114.14 and are now at $22.49. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.1%.

Diamondback Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company currently focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

There is potential upside of 616.8% for shares of Diamondback Ener based on a current price of $22.49 and an average consensus analyst price target of $161.20. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $72.90 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $87.83.

