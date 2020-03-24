Diamondback Ener Crosses Above its 10-day MA (FANG)

Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $21.86 on a volume of 1.1 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Diamondback Ener share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $114.14 and a 52-week low of $14.55 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $23.49 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Diamondback Ener on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $72.54. Since that call, shares of Diamondback Ener have fallen 71.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.