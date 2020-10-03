Dexcom Crosses Below its 10-day MA (DXCM)

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $280.41 on a volume of 194K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Dexcom share prices have been bracketed by a low of $57.68 and a high of $306.71 and are now at $272.45, 372% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.32% higher and 1.60% higher over the past week, respectively.

