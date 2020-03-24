Dexcom Crosses Above its 10-day MA (DXCM)

Today, shares of Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $218.75 on a volume of 138K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Dexcom share prices have been bracketed by a low of $57.68 and a high of $306.71 and are now at $225.13, 290% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dexcom. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dexcom in search of a potential trend change.